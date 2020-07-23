NEWPORT—While repeatedly emphasizing his gratitude for the many hours of work Director of Schools Sandra Burchette and her fellow administrators have put into a plan to reopen Newport Grammar School in August, David Perryman, Newport City Board of Education member, voted “No” when the board was asked to approve the reopening plan. Joining Perryman in his concerns about the wisdom of reopening was fellow board member and retired teacher Linda Powell.
The vote came after board member Mickey Powers moved to approve the Newport City School System’s protocols for the “safe reopening” of school for the 2020-2021 year. Member Mike Overholt seconded Power’s motion.
At the end of a roll call vote and a 2-2 decision, board chair Jan Brooks also voted “Yes” to break the tie.
In addressing the board, Perryman, a teacher in the Cocke County School System, said, “We’re being asked to do something impossible. Are we going back because it’s the right thing to do, or are we going back because people above us have said it’s the right thing to do?”
After pointing out that “we shut schools all the time for the flu,” Perryman continued, “To me, it (reopening) is the wrong thing to do. Look at the Class of 2020 and what they missed out on. Here we are, just four months later, planning to go back?”
Perryman then suggested the system “do virtual schooling for the first nine weeks and see where we are. People won’t die from not learning anything this year. We’re going to put our teachers into a no-win situation.”
“I’m not going to vote “No” because I think this is a bad plan,” Perryman again emphasized. “I’m going to vote “No” because I don’t think this is the right thing to do. I’m not going to vote to do something that might harm our children. As a teacher myself, I have to go back to work to keep my job. I didn’t have a vote in that, but I have a vote on this.”
The board’s vote came after Burchette, along with fellow supervisors, summarized a detailed plan to reopen.
Burchette distributed copies of the plan to board members. NGS Principal Michael Short then showed a video of Burchette which has been included in the school’s Facebook page and Website, in which she addresses parents about their concerns.
She explained that she along with Short, NGS Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow, Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Burchette, and Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton had served as a steering committee for the project. Joining them as a Stakeholder Review Task Force were Mischelle Black, Susan Clevenger, Theresa Coggins, Matthew Kickliter, Christina Leas, Matthew McConaughey, Clint Provencal, Kathy Ragan, Steve Souder, Rosa Sutton, Melanie Vassar, and Rhonda Williams.
Admitting “lots of unknowns” remain, Burchette was followed by Short, Morrow, Amy Burchette, and Norton in summarizing the plan. Short said their work has been a “division of labor” and at times “very frustrating” because of changing state requirements.
He said the plan calls for “virtual learners to get the same education as student on site” and that “about 20 teachers” have participated in training to become “Certified Google Classroom Teachers.”
Morrow reported a wealth of supplies have been ordered for the coming year “so that every child will have whatever they need and have no need to share.” Morrow said by ordering in bulk, the system has also saved parents a great deal of money. “We’ve added signage around the campus,” he said, “concerning COVID-19 protocol and have extra cleaning supplies for custodians. We have received our first shipment of masks from TEMA, four per teacher and four per student.”
Amy Burchette stated she had been “working very hard getting supplies for the classrooms and for virtual teaching. Most of our in-service this year will be virtual.”
Dr. Norton’s report echoed Short’s comment about the frustration the group had experienced in meeting state guidelines. “Initially we were given 28 days by the state to submit our reopening plan,” Norton said. “Seven days later the state changed their requirements, and then changed their rubrics again seven days after that. It was very frustrating.”
Norton said there will be two virtual meetings with parents on Thursday, July 23, to answer questions about the coming year.
“Our goal is that students in virtual learning will be doing the same work as those onsite,” Norton said. “It is important if students have to transition from one way to another. Also, teachers will only have one curriculum to follow. This places the least amount of burden on the teachers.”
Powell asked if teachers become exposed to COVID, will they be required to use their own sick leave days. Burchette asked for time to “look into that.”
Burchette announced that 25 percent of the NGS students have signed up for virtual learning and “between 50-75 percent” for onsite.
Powers questioned whether or not masks will be mandated. “For grades 4-8 and for teachers especially,” he clarified. Burchette responded, “I think that should be a board decision.
Burchette also reported Health Star had expressed an interest in taking over the school’s clinic formerly operated by Cherokee Health. “Whereas Cherokee furnished most everything, Health Star wants us to furnish some things, such as telephone and internet. The cost would be about $5,000. A nurse practitioner will be onsite. I want the board’s feeling about whether to pursue this or not.”
Powers replied, “With what we’re facing, it’s a good idea to have Health Star in place.”
Burchette was directed to continue negotiations with Health Star.
Donna Balch, representing the school’s office staff, also addressed the board regarding some safety concerns. She asked that parents be required to call at least 15 minutes earlier before picking up a child, that items for students, such as books and backpacks, be dropped into containers at the door, that parents wait outside the door prior to meetings, that all students leaving early be picked up outside the building, that no students be sent to the office to pick up mail and/or copies for teachers, and that student access to telephones be limited as much as possible. She also thanked the board and administration for all their work.
During the board’s business meeting, they tabled a vote on whether to mandate all employees and students to wear masks “when appropriate.”
The board also approved
• having Burchette check with other systems in the First TN District regarding a policy to implement safety practices for critical infrastructure workers who may have had exposure to a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19
• a Chromebook User Agreement
• a 2020-2021 differentiated pay plan
• accepted Louise Keller’s resignation as a cafeteria employees
• a 2020-2021 contract with the Newport City Police Department for a School Resource Officer
• a mowing contract for 2020-2021 with L&B Landscape and Property Management LLC
The board’s next regular meeting will be Aug. 17, but they will also have a called ZOOM meeting prior to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.