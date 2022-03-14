The bridge crossing the French Broad River that connects Industrial Road and Holt Town Road will be closed for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, and will remain closed until further notice.
Local traffic will be detoured via Bybee Road and Rankin Hill Road. Larger vehicles, and commercial vehicles should seek alternate routes via State Highway 160 or State Highway 25E.
Please do not attempt to cross the bridge as it will not be passable while closed for repairs. For more information please contact the Cocke County Highway Department.
