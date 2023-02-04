NU ops center

TVA says it is addressing the issues surrounding the rolling blackouts from December. Newport Utilities customers were among those who were impacted by TVA’s rolling blackouts.

The rolling blackouts experienced by electricity consumers in Tennessee in late December resulted in unprecedented targeted service interruptions and has placed Tennessee Valley Authority under the microscope.

The Newport Plain Talk reached out to TVA for further information, including an update on its internal investigation that led to the rolling blackouts and received a written response to our inquiry from Scott Fiedler, TVA media relations.

