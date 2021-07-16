COCKE COUNTY—Thirteen students have been named recipients of the William Cocke Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award for 2021.
They include one student from each of Cocke County’s nine elementary schools, a Newport Grammar School honoree, and students from Maury Middle, White Pine Elementary and Rush Strong Schools.
The students are chosen by their individual schools for this honor.
This year’s honorees and their schools are Faith Turner (Bridgeport), Rafe Faustino (Centerview), Hailey Lawson (Cosby), Bethany Swanger (Del Rio), Bella Wilds (Edgemont), Alexis McGaha (Grassy Fork), McKenzie Leckie (Maury Middle), Kaeden Davidson (Newport Grammar), Kyla Ellison (Northwest), Emma Knight (Parrottsville), Nathan Scott (Rush Strong), Angelina Gonzalez (Smoky Mountain) and Kayley Schmidt (White Pine).
Faith Turner is the daughter of Hope and Gene Turner of Newport. Her favorite subject is math because it is something that “was easy for me to learn, and is also something I’m good at.” At Bridgeport, Faith assists with car duty because it gives her a chance to bond with different people. This summer Faith plans to go to the beach and spend time with friends and family. She most admires President Abraham Lincoln. “He put effort into freeing enslaved people and giving them rights.” She considers God her ideal role model. “God is someone I can always go to and talk to as a friend. I also know God will always be there for me.” About being named a Good Citizen, Faith says, “Being chosen as a Good Citizen means to me that I am someone that can be relied on and always there to help someone in need.”
Rafe Faustino is the son of Amy Faustino of Newport. At Centerview, his favorite subject is science. He enjoys the fun activities associated with the class. This year Rafe was a member of the Falcons basketball team, and enjoyed playing with his friends. This summer he plans to go on a cross country trip with his siblings, cousins and grandparents. He most admires Harriet Tubman “because she helped so many slaves escape their horrible slaveholders. She was incredibly brave and had amazing character.” His role model is his grandfather. “He teaches me so many things, and has done so many things like being in the 82nd Airborne, construction, truck driving and bus driving. He is honest, kind, funny, smart and is just a good man.” As a Good Citizen, Rafe sees himself as a “person who is good to others and helps others when I can. It means I’m a positive influence to my classmates and community.”
Hailey Lawson is the daughter of James Lawson of Newport. At Cosby Elementary, her favorite subject is math because it challenges her to strive for success. This year Hailey was a member of the basketball team and Junior Beta Club. She plans on going to the beach this summer and attending and event for rising freshman at Cosby High School. Hailey most admires Rosa Parks. “She stood up for what she believed was right and never gave up until she achieved her goal.” He role model is her father because “he has always done his best to raise me and my brother, while at the same time, he is trying to make sure he is successful at his job.” About being named a Good Citizen, Hailey says, “It means that I have set a good example for the younger kids in my school, and that I taken responsibility for my actions and act accordingly.”
Bethany Swanger is the daughter of LeeAnn Swanger and Chad Swanger of Newport. At Del Rio, her favorite subject is history. She enjoys learning about people and their stories. Bethany participated in 8th grade basketball Homecoming, and was honored to be chosen by faculty members to win Miss Del Rio. This summer Bethany plans to spend time with family and friends while enjoying the outdoors. The person from American history that she most admires is Nathan Hale. “He was a spy in the American Revolution for the Patriots. I admire him because even in his last moments he showed his devotion to the fight for our country’s independence.” Bethany says that her role models are her parents. “They both have taught me things that I will always use. They have taught me to be kind to people, always treat people fair, stand up for what I believe and always follow God.” About being named a Good Citizen, Bethany says, “To be chosen as a good citizen means that I have earned the confidence of my teachers. I am hopeful that I have earned this by showing respect and listening to their direction. I hope I always show the characteristics of a good citizen, which to me would mean to be honest, giving, patriotic and live by the Golden Rule.”
Bella Wilds is the daughter of Angela Cogdill and Solomon Wilds of Newport. At Edgemont, her favorite subject is art. Bella said she loves to draw and be creative. She enjoyed participating in the Prodigy Tournament this past school year. Prodigy is a math game that rewards students if they meet a certain criteria. This summer Bella plans on practicing her violin and getting better at drawing. The person she most admires is Abraham Lincoln. “He fought to make America a better place and end slavery until his untimely death.” The person Bella considers her role model is her mother. “She works with animals and she’s good with them. She has a good sense of humor, and she loves my brother and I.” Bella said being named a Good Citizen means “I’m doing what I’m supposed to and that I should keep doing my best.”
Alexis McGaha is the daughter of Buddy and Jessica McGaha of Hartford. At Grassy Fork, her favorite subject is social studies. She finds it to be a most interesting subject. Alexis was a member of the basketball team this past school year. This summer she plans to go to the beach with her family. The person Alexis admires most is Harriet Tubman. “I admire her because she freed herself, fought for the freedom of others and fought for women’s rights. Alexis considers Michelle Clark to be one of her role models. “I think Michelle Clark is a food role model because she is a Godly woman and always tries to help others. About being named a Good Citizen, Alexis says, “A Good Citizen means to me that you participate in community events, and you help others in your community.”
McKenzie Leckie is the daughter of Wordie and Melissa Leckie of White Pine. At Maury Middle School, McKenzie’s favorite subject is history. She enjoys learning about people from the past, and how things have changed to become what they are now. McKenzie hopes to be a person that changes the world. McKenzie was a member of the volleyball team this past school year, and has played for several years. The person from history that she admires most is Albert Einstein. “He was one of the world’s greatest minds, but did you know he couldn’t talk until he was 3-years-old? It turns out he had signs of Dyslexia. The greatest mind in history has the same brain as me, as this is something I struggle with daily. This shows me that I can do anything if I try and put my mind to it.” Her role models are her parents “because they would do anything for me. No matter how much attitude I give them they still love me no matter what. They shaped me into the person I am today, so this award goes out to them. To McKenzie, being named a Good Citizen means “that the school sees and saw how hard I worked this year. I’ve always held myself to a higher expectation and this comes with a lot of self honor and respect. I’ve tried to serve people and to make at least one person have a better day than the one before.”
Kaeden Davidson is the son of Jonathan and Rebecca Page of Newport. At Newport Grammar, his favorite subject is social studies. Kaeden enjoys learning about society and our history. His favorite activity during the last school year was creating a self portrait in art class. Over the summer he plans to visit Soaky Mountain Waterpark and move into a new house. The person Kaeden admires most is Harriet Tubman because “She escaped slavery and helped fellow African Americans escape as well.” Kaeden considers his stepfather to be his ideal role model. “My stepfather Jonathan works very hard to provide for our family of 7. He gives me good advice and teaches me new things.” About being named a Good Citizen, Kaeden says, “Being a Good Citizen means to always think of others. I try to be kind to everyone.”
Kyla Ellison is the daughter of Michael Ellison and Peggy McCarter of Newport. At Northwest, her favorite subject is science. She enjoys learning new things in class each day. This school year she was involved with the selling of lollipops as part of a school fundraiser. Her summer plans include a trip to Texas with her family. The person Kyla admires most from American history is Harriet Tubman. “I admire Harriet Tubman because she helped slaves escape their terrible conditions.” Kyla said that person she considers a good role model is her cousin Steve. “He is so great at everything, especially basketball. It’s fun to learn new things from him.” About being named a Good Citizen, Kyra says, “To me it means that you are helpful, kind, caring and more. I think it’s great to be named a Good Citizen.”
Emma Knight is the daughter of Katie-Jo and Jason Knight of Parrottsville. Her favorite subject at Parrottsville Elementary is history, because “you get to learn about the things and events that shaped our world today.” This past school year she was a member of First Priority. Emma enjoyed working with her friends and telling others about Jesus. She plans to take a trip to the beach this summer. Emma said the person she admires most is Dolly Parton. “I admire her because she was a poor farm girls and rose to become a big part of history, and has helped others along the way.” Her role models in her life are her parents. “I love them and they have taught, shaped, and molded me into who I am today by teaching me right from wrong. Emma said that being named a Good Citizen means, “doing what’s right and always being good to others. It’s an honor to know people believe that I’m a Good Citizen.”
Nathan Scott is the son of Jonathan Scott of New Market. His favorite subject at Rush Strong is math because of the organization that makes the numbers work. This past school year he participated in track, which helped him get better at running and throwing. Nathan plans to visit Washington, D.C. with his family this summer. The person from history that he admires most is Abraham Lincoln. “He showed that if you’re honest with people it can show a great amount of respect to yourself and others.” Nathan’s role model is his father because “he taught me to never give up.” About being named a Good Citizen, Nathan says, “It shows that all you need is to be yourself and be responsible and respectful.”
Angelina Gonzalez is the daughter of Leta and Luis Gonzalez of Newport. Her favorite subject in school is math because “it comes very easy to me.” At Smoky Mountain, Angelina is a member of the volleyball team. She has played the sport for five years, and says it is fun and exciting. Angelina said her special plan for the summer is to have her head shaved. The person from history she admires most is Harriet Tubman. “She was fearless and didn’t let others bring her down.” Angela’s role models are her sister Gia Gonzalez and Michael Thacker. “My older sister and her boyfriend are great role models. They teach me how to be strong when facing adversity.” To Angelina, being named a Good Citizen means “being respectful to the people and community around you.”
Kayley Schmidt is the daughter of Robbie and Katie Schmidt of White Pine. He favorite subject in school is history because her teacher Mr. Lares made the subject interesting. “I have an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War named Samuel Fogg. My mom and I are members of the DAR.” This past school year Kayley helped plan the 8th grade breakfast for her class. Over the summer she plans to prepare for her transition to high school. Kayley most admires Harriet Tubman for the work she did to free slaves. “She saved countless lives and kept going back to help others. She was a woman who did all this before the suffrage movement. I admire her because she kept going back no matter how hard things got.” The person she considers to be a role model in her life is her grandmother. “She used to be a horsewoman and she has taken care of different kinds of animals. She has also worked with different businesses, and loves taking care of my grandfather. I now want to help take care of her.” Kayley said that being named a Good Citizen means “Seeing people as they are because everybody is different. I have volunteered at the nursing home before, and the people have told me about themselves. They just want to be listened to and know they matter.”
