COCKE COUNTY—The annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards honor volunteers from 47 counties who have strived to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award.
Cocke County Tourism Director Linda Lewanski was named this year’s adult honoree, and Lillith Moon was recognized as the youth honoree.
Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. By giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director, Jim Snell.
Linda Lewanski has served as a volunteer for multiple nonprofit organizations in Cocke County close to 20 years now. She has offered, selflessly, countless hours per year working with Keep Cocke County Beautiful. She has volunteered her time and efforts to assist multiple animal advocate groups.
Lewanski has aided to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants over the past two decades that have benefited this economically distressed county more than most would ever dream. Lewanski greatly values the preservation of Cocke County’s history, heritage and culture.
She has volunteered many days over the years to arrange educational and preservation sessions through the local leadership program (Leadership Cocke County). As the county’s Director of Tourism, Linda works tirelessly to maintain partnerships and friendships with the National Parks and Forests as well as state and regional groups that bring funding and marketing opportunities that would not otherwise be possible. Lewanski has also committed her personal time and resources over the course of two years to facilitate the first local Co-Starters program.
Lillith (Lily) Moon has been volunteering her time at the Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley for some time. She is patient, kind and always provides the input needed when it comes to planning their calendar.
Moon has been a Club member since she was seven and continues to grow as the club does. Her volunteer manager came to Newport in August and Lily was one of the first children to introduce herself and explain the club’s routine.
She patiently explains to children how to grasp concepts like multiplication, grammar and addition. Typically, it is the student who’s honored to go into the Junior volunteer program, but the organization was so honored to include such a responsible, level-headed young lady into this program.
The Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley is beyond proud of Moon and know that if anyone deserves this recognition it is this young lady.
Her volunteer manager’s routine would be very bland without Lily’s presence.
