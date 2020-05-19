NEWPORT—Millions of people around the world have found themselves stymied in recent weeks because of the COVID-19 crisis.
As communities, cities, and even nations shut down, with stay-at-home orders, closed businesses, and overworked health care workers, the emotional toll has been high.
But one local octogenarian has taken the crisis in stride.
James C. McSween, Jr. graduated from UT College of Law in 1954, 66 years ago and still prefers to prepare his correspondence on a 1920s Remington typewriter. He’s 89, almost 90, thank you very much, and claims his practice is busier than ever.
On Thursday, April 16, he appeared before Chancellor Telford E. Forgety, Jr. As usual, McSween dressed appropriately for the occasion: navy blazer worn over matching shirt with perfectly knotted tie. Complementing his attire were his surgical gloves.
But his appearance that day was different from the thousands of other times he’s pled a case. Chancellor Forgety heard McSween in a very different manner.
The appearance was via Zoom videoconference. If you look carefully at the accompanying photo, you can seen Clerk & Master Craig Wild’s face on the screen, ready to hear McSween’s case.
McSween, who has no intention of retiring, currently practices law with his grandson, Carty McSween, and Attorney Jeff Greene.
