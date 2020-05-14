NEWPORT—The Cocke County Audit Committee recently met where they discussed the findings in the county’s 2019 audit report.
Mark Treece, state auditor, said there were four findings in the most recent report.
The four findings included: accounting records for various funds not being maintained properly, a tax deposit due to the Internal Revenue service was not reported timely resulting in the assessment of interest and penalty totaling $32,236, expenditures exceeded appropriations and the office did not implement adequate controls to protect its information resources.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger took full responsibility for the tax deposit issue saying that measures have been put in place to prevent another problem from occurring.
Finance Director Heather McGaha said an online account has been created so that she can review the payments that have been made to the IRS.
Board member Angela Huskey-Grooms asked if it would be possible to use a payroll service to ensure the payment is made.
McGaha said that a payroll service would cost around $30,000 per year. She said that some cross training of employees has occurred to help with the situation.
“I have myself and two others so it is hard to do,” McGaha said.
“We have tried to cross train others, but due to segregation of duties some things are not possible.”
Treece told board members that a service could be used for the payments, but no other county in the area uses one.
Mayor Ottinger said her office is working to hire a purchasing agent for the county. Many County Legislative Body members have asked for that position to be created.
Ottinger said a human resources position would be turned into a part-time position, as well as a secretary position.
The money saved from those positions would be used to help pay for a full-time purchasing agent.
“We would have an extra person handling financials and hopefully it won’t create an extra burden for others. It might be the best plan. We will present it to commissioners with the budget,” Ottinger said.
The purchasing agent would handle all expenditures except for those made by the school system and highway department.
Treece briefly addressed the 2020 audit process. He said new standards will not be implemented due to COVID-19. He hopes that things will not change for the 2020 audit.
