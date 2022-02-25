COCKE COUNTY—Rick McGaha has officially announced his candidacy for Cocke County Road Superintendent in the May 2022 Republican Primary.
A lifelong resident of Cocke County, McGaha is the son of Tim McGaha and Regina Holt. He is married to Jennifer McGaha, the granddaughter of Rev. Ramson Hall.
The couple have two children, Timothy and Emily McGaha.
McGaha has worked for the City of Newport’s Street Department for 24 years. He is now the supervisor of the department.
“My responsibilities as supervisor include personally overseeing paving projects, concrete, ditching and snow removal,” McGaha said. “I’m certified in right of ways, herbicidal applications and emissions control inspection. In January of 2022, I was certified by the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board to seek the Chief Administrative Office of the County Highway Department.”
If elected, McGaha pledges to find additional resources to help improve roads across Cocke County. He feels his prior training makes him an ideal candidate for the position.
“If elected to the position of Cocke County Road Superintendent, my plans are to apply my years of knowledge and training to do the best job I can for the taxpayers of Cocke County. I will search for additional resources to help find grants to improve roads. My goal is to address as many of the residents’ complaints to best of my ability. My family and I would appreciate your vote and support.”
The County Primary will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Early Voting will run April 13 to April 28 at 157 Western Plaza Dr., Newport.
