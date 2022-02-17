The Hope House of Cocke County was founded in February 2019 by Heather Heist and Jennifer Hill, both of Cocke county. The organization is a non profit and strives to alleviate the issue of homelessness in our area.
With eight board members and multiple volunteers, the Hope House is able to serve the upwards of 175 homeless and precariously housed individuals in the area.
They offer services now that include, food, clothing, blankets, laundry and hygiene (including free haircuts). Hope House is currently in the process of purchasing property to build a facility to offer emergency housing and to tackle some of the immediate needs of the underprivileged population.
The group recently received a $1,000 donation from the First Horizon Foundation to help them better serve the community.
The organization does various fund raising events yearly, including plant sales and hot chocolate bombs and this year aims to host a fall mud run. For more information or to help support this incredible organization please see the website at http://www.hopehouseofcockecounty.org or follow us on Facebook at The Hope House of Cocke County.
