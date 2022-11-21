A 61-year-old Newport man was arrested after leading a Cocke County Sheriff K9 Deputy on a high-speed chase but not before resisting and damaging property.
According to a report, Cocke County Sheriff K9 Deputy Jacob Damron was on patrol Nov. 16 when he observed a white passenger vehicle on West 25/70, making several lane changes without using a turn signal. There also were no brake lights on the vehicle, which then made a fast turn onto Old Hwy. 411 and accelerated.
Jacob, per the report, activated his overhead lights and siren, which the driver ignored, reaching speeds of 70 mph, crossing the double yellow line and driving on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle then turned onto Old Sevierville Highway, driving on the wrong side of the road, then turning onto Johnson Street and onto Paintbrush Road.
The vehicle then drove through a yard and struck a garage before running over a fence and mailbox.
The driver, according to the report, then went behind the garage at 520 Paintbrush Road and fled on foot, going inside of a small, closed area inside the garage.
K9 Wubba was deployed and made entry into the area, where the offender ran. Several K9 warnings and instructions were given to the driver - later identified as Kenneth Carl Rathbone, 61, of Newport - to get on the ground, but refused to keep his hand up. Rathbone was instructed to step outside and get on the ground and began walking away from Jacob at which time Rathbone was grabbed and Jacob attempted to place him on the ground and Rathbone was told he was under arrest.
According to the report, Rathbone stated "I'm not getting on the ground" and began to pull away and tensed up. He was given a compliance strike, but still refused to comply. Other deputies arrived and when Rathbone noticed the other units, he complied and was placed into custody.
Rathbone was found to have a revoked license and stated, per the report, the reason he ran was because he is "back on the dope again." Inside his vehicle were several syringes. Rathbone was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses, speeding and resisting an officer.
The homeowner stated damages to his property would cost $500.
