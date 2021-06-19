PARROTTSVILLE—It’s not often that a club or organization celebrates 70 years of activity in any given community.
Parrottsville’s Ruritan Club has not only survived for 70 years, but has flourished over the decades to continue its mission of service to the community.
Members gathered on Saturday, June 12 to celebrate the accomplishments of the past seven decades, and look toward the future.
The group was joined by Linward Hedgepath, Ruritan National President.
Hedgepath congratulated the club on their 70 years, and thanked them for the work they continue to do in the community.
“Everyone can be great, because everyone can serve,” Hedgepath said. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve, or make your subjects and verbs agree. You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart or grace and a soul filled with love. I think that quote is so fitting for the Ruritan.
“We have a bunch of people that serve no matter what level they are, or what kind of degree they have. What you do means so much to the people here. What you do every single day counts. You’ve done a great job holding your club together, and your service to the community for 70 years is something we are all proud of. This is the time for you to celebrate.”
Lynn Fillers serves as Ruritan National Director and President of Parrottsville’s club.
He said the work of the club is evident in the community, and hopes the club can seek out new projects in the future.
“It’s clear that this club has been very active over the years and we hope to remain active,” Fillers said.
“You all made this celebration possible by doing things in the Parrottsville community. This is one of the best communities in the state, and I appreciate what you have done and what you continue to do. We must strive to go out and find things to improve upon in the community. Hopefully this club will be here in another 70 years to celebrate those accomplishments.”
Several members were honored for 40 and 50 plus years of service to the club.
Many were part of the early projects that the club continues to support today.
Over the 70 years the club has donated time and money to various community activities including sponsorship of various Parrottsville School activities, building a pavilion at the school, building houses for Habitat for Humanity, providing scholarships for graduating seniors, providing the building for Rural Medical’s Parrottsville clinic and much, much more.
The Parrottsville Ruritan Club was chartered by Ruritan National on February 12, 1951, making it the second oldest club in the Smoky Mountain District. It was the 395th charted club in Ruritan.
The club was organized by 38 members of the Parrottsville community. Their occupations ranged from teachers, farmers, businessmen, bus and truck drivers, and factory workers, all with the desire to make their community a better place to live.
During the 70 years, 13 club members have served the Smoky Mountain District as District Governor. Other members from the club are serving or have served in the District Cabinet. Two club members have or are serving on Ruritan National’s Board of Directors.
Ruritan’s national organization began in 1928 and now reaches 900 local communities with nearly 25,000 members.
Parrottsville’s club lives by the Ruritan motto of Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service. They hope to continue their service for many years to come.
