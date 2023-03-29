Some of the piggy banks in the annual 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant do look like pigs. There are 36 entries on display at Newport Federal Bank, 170 West Broadway. The public is welcome to go by and visit for their favorite entry.
4-Hers created a variety of piggy banks that resemble much more than just pigs. There are trucks, barns, cows and various designs on display.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Creativity is put on display at Newport Federal Bank for the annual Cocke County 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant. Here are a few of the entries from 4-Hers throughout the county.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Some of the piggy banks in the annual 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant do look like pigs. There are 36 entries on display at Newport Federal Bank, 170 West Broadway. The public is welcome to go by and visit for their favorite entry.
NEWPORT — The Annual Cocke County 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant has returned. Entries are available for viewing at Newport Federal Bank at 170 West Broadway from March 24 through March 30.
The 4-H in-school club lesson for February was about making S.M.A.R.T. goals, which are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relatable and Time-Bound. It was emphasized that goals help individuals achieve the things they want, and savings goals help people save enough money for things they need or want.
Savings goals should be S.M.A.R.T. goals, which means they should be written in a certain way to help make sure they can be achieved. This month 4-Hers have been challenged with crafting, and have been hard at work creating handmade piggy banks to enter the annual Cocke County 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant.
Entries were not restricted to just pigs. Instead, participants could create anything they wish and there are some very unique entries. Each bank must have a way to get the money in and out without destroying it and it should not measure more than 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches.
Thirty-six piggy banks from across the county are on display with Bridgeport, Centerview, Del Rio, Parrottsville, Smoky Mountain, Edgemont, Newport Grammar, Northwest and Cosby elementary schools being represented.
Everyone is encouraged to stop by the bank and vote on their favorite, most creative piggy bank entry. The bank will be awarding prizes to the top three winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.