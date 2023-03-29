NEWPORT — The Annual Cocke County 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant has returned. Entries are available for viewing at Newport Federal Bank at 170 West Broadway from March 24 through March 30.

The 4-H in-school club lesson for February was about making S.M.A.R.T. goals, which are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relatable and Time-Bound. It was emphasized that goals help individuals achieve the things they want, and savings goals help people save enough money for things they need or want.

