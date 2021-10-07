The Cocke County Swift Water Rescue team helped rescue a woman and three small children after their vehicle went into the French Broad River Thursday afternoon.
The vehicle was reportedly traveling near Wiley Town Road and Timber Wolf Road at the time of the incident. Reports say that the woman was trying to reach an island near the river.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and criminal charges may arise from the incident.
The Swift Water Rescue Team was recently created under the direction of Emergency Management Agency Director, Joe Sway. Team members finished their training just days before Thursday’s incident.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance at the scene.
