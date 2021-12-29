COCKE COUNTY—In September of this year the East Tennessee Vocal Association held virtual All-East/All-State Tennessee choir auditions. Each Choral director sent in three audio recordings of prepared pieces for a panel of seven vocal judges to score.
After dropping the highest score and the lowest score they take the middle 5 scores as the overall score for each student who auditions. Cocke County High School had 16 choir members to either make a placement in a choir or as an alternate.
CCHS took 14 CCHS Big Red Fire Choir members to All-East, which was held at the Clayton Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Maryville College in November. Just before their culminating concert for the All East Honors Festival weekend, Mrs. Amanda Short, choir director, was notified that she had a Soprano 2 top scorer from CCHS who scored higher in their audition than any other Soprano 2 in East Tennessee.
Senior choir member Karlie Souder was the recipient of this award, and she outscored about 250 Soprano 2s who auditioned for All-East Tennessee Choir this year. Souder received a medallion to wear at graduation, a certificate and public recognition at the culminating concert at Maryville College. This accomplishment from a CCHS singer had not been awarded to a student since 2010.
Short and all high school choral directors from all across Tennessee were recently notified about the qualifiers for All-State TN Choirs. Eight members of the Big Red Fire Choir were chosen as All State members this year. All-State will be held at the Opryland hotel in Nashville in April 2022. This is a tremendous accomplishment for the choir program at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.