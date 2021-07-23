COCKE COUNTY—State Senator Steve Southerland is encouraging citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays which are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30.
The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, August 5.
The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.
The new sales tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans. The sales tax relief for prepared food will also aid restaurants which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic.
Senator Southerland, who supported passage of the legislation, said “The traditional sales tax holiday, which occurs before students go back to school each year, helps parents, students and teachers with expenses to begin the fall semester. Students aren’t the only ones who can benefit. People of all ages can realize sales tax savings on clothing, shoes, computers and other supplies.”
“We are especially pleased that another sales tax holiday has been added this year which provides relief to all Tennesseans by extending a full week of sales tax relief on the purchase of both prepared and unprepared food,” Southerland added.
In addition, Senator Southerland said legislation passed by the General Assembly this year provides a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices. The year-long holiday began on July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022 and helps encourage safe storage of firearms.
“I urge all citizens to take advantage of the sales tax relief offered this year and look forward to the positive economic effect it will have on our economy,” Senator Southerland concluded.
For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.