The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) met on Tuesday at city hall. Several items were on the agenda, and the BMA approved several requests. Among the items approved include:
- The BMA voted to approve repairs to the Rocky Top Grafix building. The building was damaged during the shootout between law enforcement and Gary Ball in December 2022. City Administrator James Finchum reported that the estimate showed the repairs would cost $10,594.91.
- The first reading of ordinance 2023-07 amending the zoning map to rezone a residential property off Sequoyah Drive passed. The planning commission recommended the rezoning. The rezoning is part of the proposed Zaxby’s restaurant project. The property would need to be rezoned so the restaurant can have a double drive-thru. The development will also use the property at the former Marathon station and the former A thru Z Rentals building.
- The BMA voted on the second reading of ordinance 2023-04 amending the municipal code Title 8 alcoholic beverages adding outdoor serving areas in C-1 zone regulations. The second reading of the ordinance passed with a vote of three to two, with Vice Mayor Connie Ball and Alderman Randy Ragan voting “no.”
- A second reading of ordinance 2023-03, a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School (NGS) passed. A first reading of ordinance 2023-06, which is also a budget amendment for NGS, also passed.
- The second reading of ordinance 2023-05 amending the zoning map to include properties off Highway 73 at Sierra Road was approved.
- Upon the request of Community Development Director Gary Carver, the BMA passed resolution 2023-02 to authorize the City of Newport to start the process of becoming a Tennessee Main Street Community. Carver explained that it was a lengthy process and this just got it started. He said it would also make the city eligible to apply for additional grant opportunities.
- The BMA voted to add a name to a certificate of compliance for Lex Wine and Spirits. They had approved the certificate of compliance last month, but the new owners who are applying for the license from the state requested to add a name to the certificate because of a change in the liquor licensing laws.
- The BMA approved the annual events as requested by the Cocke County Partnership. Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey said they plan to do the summer concerts again behind city hall. The Newport Harvest Street Festival is set for Oct. 7 and 8 and the Newport Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 1 at night again.
- A request by Newport Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery to hire a full-time aquatics staff member was approved. He said the funds were included in the budget.
- Newport Street Superintendent Ben Hicks requested the approval to accept bids for three different pieces of equipment. All three bids were approved. They include purchasing a John Deere 6105E tractor for $143,873.10, an asphalt roller for $52,327.50, and a used 2008 Ford F-550 truck for $22,500.
