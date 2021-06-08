COCKE COUNTY—As of June 7, there were only seven active cases of COVID-19 in Cocke County. Only six new cases have been reported in the last seven days. No new cases were reported Monday, so the county total remains at 4,539.
No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported, either. The county has administered 25,374 doses of the vaccine. A total of 38% of the county has received at least one dose and 34% are fully vaccinated. Over half of all Americans have received at least one dose and 42% are fully vaccinated.
