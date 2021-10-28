The Cocke County Redistricting Committee will meet Thursday, November 4 at 6 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom to review recommended changes to county commission district boundary lines as the result of population changes from the 2020 Census.
The population summary from the 2020 Census shows that the County Commission District 6 must gain population to fall within the allowable deviation and that County Commission District 4 must lose population to fall within the acceptable range.
The Redistricting Committee will also consider the recommendation that the Houston Valley area becomes part of District 1. If this recommendation passes, then the Houston Valley voting precinct would be merged with the Del Rio voting precinct.
Absorbing Houston Valley into District 1 would eliminate the need to have two separate precincts at the Del Rio School polling place, saving resources and protecting voter privacy during low turnout elections where as recently as August 2020 only 3 people voted in the Houston Valley precinct on Election Day.
Copies of the map of proposed changes are available for public inspection in the Courthouse Annex on the wall outside of the Cocke County Election Commission office.
