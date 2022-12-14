COSBY — Years of dedication and hard work paid off for a boy scout Saturday evening when Austin Johnson was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout in an Eagle Court of Honor at Eagle View Community Church in Cosby.

Johnson, an 18-year-old senior at Cocke County High School, joined Boy Scouts as a Weeblo seven or eight years ago. “I have always taken my scouting duties seriously, but I did think of dropping out. I am glad I stayed in,” he said.

