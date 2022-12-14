Austin Johnson, center, has attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He is shown at his Eagle Court of Honor ceremony with his Scoutmaster Gene Gagstatter, at left, and his former Cub Scoutmaster James Templin, at right.
COSBY — Years of dedication and hard work paid off for a boy scout Saturday evening when Austin Johnson was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout in an Eagle Court of Honor at Eagle View Community Church in Cosby.
Johnson, an 18-year-old senior at Cocke County High School, joined Boy Scouts as a Weeblo seven or eight years ago. “I have always taken my scouting duties seriously, but I did think of dropping out. I am glad I stayed in,” he said.
He said about two years ago he decided he wanted to become an Eagle Scout, and he worked toward achieving that rank.
His Eagle Scout project was building a blessing box, which he placed outside Eagle View Community Church. It is there to serve the community, and contains non-perishable food items and toiletries. It says, “Take what you need, and leave what you can.”
The blessing box will need the community’s support to continue to serve its purpose in the community throughout the months, and even years, ahead.
He explained that he knew very little about Scouts when he signed up, and he joined after a round-up was held at Bridgeport Elementary School, where he was attending at that time.
He is a member of Troop 77, which is based out of First United Methodist Church in Dandridge. His scoutmaster is Gene Gagstatter. Johnson credited Gagstatter and his Cub Scoutmaster James Templin with helping him stay dedicated to Scouts, and reaching the highest possible rank in scouting.
Gagstatter described Johnson as “a hard worker, dedicated, and having a heart of gold. He is always willing to serve others.”
At the conclusion of the Eagle Court of Honor ceremony, an emotional Johnson presented plaques he made in shop class to both Gagstatter and Templin. He used CNC machining techniques he learned in shop class to create the plaques, which featured each recipient’s name, his name and the Eagle badge. He also presented the two men with mentor pins.
He also introduced his shop teacher, Mr. Webb, to those attending the ceremony, and thanked him for helping him.
About 100 of Johnson’s family, friends, fellow scouts and teachers showed up for the ceremony, and a dinner was served afterwards.
“Only six percent of Boy Scouts attain the rank of Eagle Scout,” Johnson said with his voice trembling. “I am now in that six percent.”
Eight other Eagle Scouts were in attendance.
Johnson, who lives in the Bridgeport community, is the son of Stephanie and Wayne McClanahan. He is the grandson of Brenda Webb and Billy Webb. He has a younger sister, Brooke McClanahan.
“I would like to thank everyone who helped encourage me and push me to reach my goals,” Johnson said. “I am proud I didn’t give up.”
