COSBY—A teacher at Cosby High School has been suspended after being charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a federal indictment.
Spencer Holt was hired by the school system in August of 2019 and was serving as the physical education teacher at the school. Holt was also an assistant coach for the school’s football team.
Holt was suspended by the school system without pay on November 22 pending the resolution of the legal process.
He was arrested on December 14 and pled not guilty the same day in federal court. Holt faces one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Look for updates to this story in future editions of the Newport Plain Talk.
