Newport Utilities Water crews will be working Wednesday, September 29, to replace an eight inch cast iron pipe at the new Loves Travel Center entrance on Carson Springs Road.
Work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and will take approximately four hours to complete. Water will be shut off during this period.
This outage will affect Carson Springs Road, Coops Road, West Highway 25/70, Generation Drive, Blackberry Cove Road, Ryan Camp Road, Green Valley Road, Maple Ridge Way, Silver Maple Way and Lombardy Way.
NU asks that travelers in this area be mindful of crews working in and around the area as safety of crews and the community is a top priority.
