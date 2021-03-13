COCKE COUNTY—Raise your hand if you’d like to win $1,000, because one winner will walk away with this grand prize and many more will receive gift cards and gift certificates to some of their favorite places in town!
How do you win? It’s simple! Between March 15 and March 30, shop locally at participating businesses, check out with the cashier and complete an entry form at the cash register.
Entries are limited to one per family, per business, per day. All winners will be chosen on April 1. This is no April Fool’s, and thanks to our wonderful sponsors our grand prize winner will receive $1,000 CASH! Shop Local and Get Lucky with us!
Entry forms for customers will be available at participating businesses from Monday, March 15t to Tuesday, March 30.
Winners for gift cards/gift certificates will be chosen on April 1 and announced on Facebook. All entries will be returned to the “pot” to select the grand prize winner of $1,000 CASH!
Entry forms are available at each participating business to eligible customers, one entry per family, per business, per day. You must be 18-years-old to win.
Employees of the Cocke County Partnership or any of the participating businesses and their immediate family members are ineligible for prizes.
Sponsors for the event include: Jefferson Cocke Gas Utility, Commercial Bank, Sonoco, Newport Paving, ConAgra, McSpadden and the Cocke County Partnership.
The 27 Local Businesses that you can register for the $1000 include: 423 Nutrition, Addi & Emma’s Closet, Animal Crackers, Beauty Center Hair & Nail Studio, Bryant Town Donuts, Subway (Cosby Hwy), Factory Connection, Fisher Insurance, Flowers By Wilma, Foust Screen Designs, Fruit Jar Alley, Hunt Insurance Solutions, Jewelry Connection LLC, Kathy’s Grooming Parlor, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, Newport Cinema 4, Rocky Top Grafix, Perfect Peace, Our Place, Southern Raine Boutique/iConnect Cell Phone Repair, Southern Sunrise Cafe, T & T Nifty Finds, Tastebudz, The Grease Rack Restaurant, The Rustic Cow Ice Cream & Smoothies, The Woodshed Restaurant, Touch of Class Salon and Spa and Victory Lanes Bowling Alley.
