COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Budget Committee met Monday afternoon where they voted to approve a service operation agreement with Rulo Strategies. The company will help facilitate the TN ROCS program developed by Judge Duane Slone.
The Tennessee Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy (TN-ROCS) Program is a court diversion strategy that serves justice-involved adults who have serious mental illness (SMI), mental illness (MI), co-occurring disorders (COD) or substance abuse disorders and who have low to medium risk factors for re-offending and medium to high needs for substance abuse and mental health services.
