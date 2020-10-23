NEWPORT—Early Voting turnout is on pace to break an all-time record for Cocke County, and only a few more days remain to cast a ballot at the Early Voting Site in Western Plaza.
Early Voting is open one more Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon on October 24 at 137 Western Plaza Drive near Tractor Supply and Food City West.
Early Voting is open late four days next week, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The last day is Thursday, October 29.
Early Voting is encouraged as the line moves quickly with more voting machines than ever and more registrars.
Most Cocke County early voters have waited less than 10 minutes.
Those who wait until Election Day to vote will have voting hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3 at their assigned polling place. Election Day voters must vote at their assigned place. Election Day voters are asked to please be patient in line and practice social distancing.
Those who have received Absentee ballots in the mail should mark and mail their ballots back to the election commission now. The ballots must arrive at the election office by November 3 through the mail; postmarks are not applicable for ballots. Ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling place and cannot be dropped of at the election commission office; the ballots must be mailed.
Those who wait until Election Day, November 3, to deal with their ballots will be encouraged to take their ballots directly to the counter of the Newport Post Office before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Also, persons who have received Absentee By-Mail ballots may not change their minds and vote in-person on a voting machine this election. Those voters who have received ballots in the mail but who show up to vote in-person will be offered a provisional ballot.
Registered Cocke County voters who have moved to a new address in Cocke County are encouraged to vote early. Address changes on Election Day take longer to complete and could hold up the lines.
The last day for the Election Commission office to receive a request to vote by-mail is Tuesday, October 27, with the voter’s signature on the request form.
