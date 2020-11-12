NEWPORT—The Friends Animal Shelter at 420 Humane Way in Newport has had a major renovation with the help and support of a host of caring individuals. It is bright, colorful and cozy with inviting spaces for volunteers and potential adoptive parents to visit with the animals.
Cats roam freely in environments conducive to their playful and curious natures. It is not unusual to find several feline friends playing or napping as if they hadn’t a care in the world.
For any who have visited shelters in the past this is unfortunately not the scenario that plays out at many shelters around the country, and in fact, was not the case here until recently.
While all the staff and volunteers had wonderful intentions in the past, the money was just not available to create a wonderful environment for creatures with no home to call their own.
With the hard work, vision, and giving hearts of many the Friends Shelter is a place that the residents of Newport and Cocke County can take pride in.
One little abandoned and abused puppy named Calvin and his fighting spirit sparked an entire community of people to come together and work to create a safe, clean and beautiful place for animals to heal and find rest until they find their forever home.
One night in November 2019, a former employee at the shelter found Calvin outside whimpering in the cold. He was in bad shape and could neither walk nor stand, but the staff went to work to see what could be done for the little fellow.
The veterinarian came and checked Calvin out. Someone had apparently struck Calvin so hard that brain matter was exposed, and the doctor felt that comfort care was called for.
Alison Chiaradio and her husband, Bob, board members and volunteers at the shelter, took on the task of providing Calvin a home to live out his short and sad life until the end.
But this is where the story takes a dramatic and miraculous turn. The little abused boy who had no hope to live felt love for the very first time, and what a powerful thing love is.
In this case, the tides actually turned from death to life, and Calvin, although not totally recovered is happy and continues to encourage and inspire others with his determination to beat the odds.
According to Alison, “We brought Calvin home and though it was a slow and tedious process day by day our little guy struggled to improve. At first, he couldn’t hold his head up and we fed him with a syringe, but before too many days his strength started to return.
“Bob created a Facebook page chronicling Calvin’s recovery. The response to Calvin’s story was and is truly amazing. Donations started to come in for the shelter and other shelters across the country. An anonymous donor gifted the shelter with a $20,000 donation, which helped tremendously in the remodeling project.”
Many people from the community and all over have been touched by Calvin’s courage, and have been moved to give in his honor. One night Alison woke up with her puppy on her mind, and the words started pouring out on the page. She wrote a children’s book that night about Calvin and his journey that has raised over $5,000 dollars for the shelter, thus far. The book is entitled Calvin: Love Through My Eyes and may be purchased on Amazon.
In addition, Bob created a campsite near their home to help raise funds for the animal shelter. People who love animals enjoy the quiet and serene area near a creek not only because it’s a lovely spot, but they also take pleasure in knowing that their camping fees are helping to take care of homeless animals.
Stacey Dekker, Friends Animal Shelter director, has been involved with animal rescue for nearly twenty years. She was previously an animal control officer for the state of Texas.
Dekker said, “Our goal is to get animals out of cages and into a more homelike environment. Physical and mental health of all the animals in our care is our utmost priority. Our puppy room is a major improvement and provides puppies and small dogs a fun and safe place to be while waiting for their forever home.
“I am extremely fortunate to have a very active board, volunteers and staff that help make all of these improvements possible. We are the only no kill shelter in Cocke County. Our motto is ‘animals first’, and we stand by it. Our advancements and growth are a direct result of everyone working toward one common goal: creating a safe and friendly environment for the unwanted animals of Cocke County, Tennessee.
“People can help in many ways. We often need fosters for bottle babies or animals that need socializing prior to adoption. We need people to adopt! We need volunteers to come and walk dogs, socialize cats, clean cat pans, do laundry and dishes. Reading books to cats is a thing! They love it! We need supplies. We always need wet cat and kitten food, 13-gallon trash bags and bleach.
“Do you have a senior in high school? They can fulfill their Tennessee Promise requirements with us! Take advantage of our low cost spay and neuter program to help decrease the pet population. We can fix a cat for $25.00. Do your part!’
“There is a saying…it takes a village. A lot of people think that the unwanted animals in Cocke County are the shelter’s problem, but in reality the unwanted animals of Cocke County are a Cocke County problem. We are all in this together, and by working together we can make Cocke County a safe place for all animals.”
If any would like more information about how to volunteer, adopt a pet, or would just like to see Cocke County’s beautiful shelter please stop by 420 Humane Way or call (423) 532-8475 for more information.
