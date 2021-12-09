NEWPORT—Due to inclement weather the Newport Christmas Parade has been moved to Sunday, December 12. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. as scheduled and follow the planned route.
The Chamber of Commerce will contact individuals participating in the parade with their line up time for Sunday.
Lynn Ramsey, chamber director, said the potential for strong wind led to the decision to move the parade.
“A lot of individuals contacted us with their concerns over the weather,” Ramsey said. “The potential for strong winds and storms led us to make this decision. We want to ensure the safety of all participants and those watching the parade. We’re hopeful that the weather will be improved on Sunday.”
The Parade will be shown on Facebook Live this year, compliments of the City of Newport. It will also be available for later viewing on YouTube and the Cocke County Partnership’s webpage.
For more information, please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201.
