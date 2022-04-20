The Cosby Eagles overcame a five run deficit Wednesday evening to earn an 8-6 win over rival Jellico. The victory moved Cosby to 3-2 in district play with the conference tournament fast approaching.
Down 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Cosby's Dom Cowles singled allowing Kort Wilson to score from third. Cyler Davis would tie the game in the next at bat on a two run double to center field. The Eagles weren't finished as Brad Warden singled to plate Brayden Hall.
Cosby added two in the bottom of the fifth to go up 8-5. Jellico would scratch across a run in the sixth but that would be it.
Cowles gave up five hits while striking out 10 to earn the victory. Cosby defeated Jellico Monday afternoon, 7-4. Cosby has only seven games remaining in the 2022 regular season. The final home game of the season will be played against Unaka on Friday, April 29.
