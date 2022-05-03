Following a failed vote on the RFP for a new ambulance service contract, there will be a second round of votes in the Cocke County Circuit Courtroom on Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m.
With just nine of 14 commissioners in attendance, and with time running out on the current contract, the Public Safety Committee was unable to reach a consensus, and requests everyone attend to vote on the proposals being presented to the County Legislative Body.
