NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 170 grams of methamphetamine and 21 grams of heroin after a brief pursuit on Interstate 40.
Charles Mendemm Bruce, age 33, Louisville, KY faces charges of Possession of Schedule II, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
At the time of the incident, narcotic agent/K9 deputy Blake Cupp, Captain David Robertson, and narcotic agent Max Laughter were conducting surveillance on residences that were reportedly involved with the sale of illegal narcotics.
Laughter observed a silver passenger vehicle leave a residence and fail to stop at the intersection of Highway 32 and Highway 321. Deputy Cupp was able to locate the vehicle and ran the registration through central dispatch for a check. The vehicle showed to be clear, and Cupp attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at Lane's Market.
He initiated his blue lights for the driver to pull over, but the driver, Charles Bruce, ignored the lights and took off at a high rate of speed toward Armory Road. Deputy Jacob Damron spiked Bruce’s vehicle as he traveled toward the interstate. Reports show that Bruce made contact with a blue passenger vehicle while evading arrest at the Walmart intersection.
When turning onto Interstate 40 westbound, Bruce was observed throwing a black bag out of the vehicle. He attempted to take exit 432 but crashed into a white passenger vehicle. Bruce exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Deputy Cupp advised Bruce that if he did not stop, K9 Narco would be deployed.
The report states that Bruce ignored verbal commands and continued to flee. K9 Narco was released and Bruce was bitten in the lower leg at the bottom of the interstate ramp. The suspect was able to break free from Narco and entered a metal covert. Narco entered the covert and bit Bruce once again. Bruce was taken into custody at that point without further incident.
Cupp spoke with the female passenger, identified as Jennifer Allen, after reading her the Miranda warning. Allen stated that she wanted out of the vehicle, but Bruce refused to let her out. The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the crash that occurred during the incident.
CCSO Major Chuck Evans located the bag Bruce tossed from the vehicle and found methamphetamine and heroin inside. Bruce was transported to the Cocke County Jail on the charges listed above.
