NEWPORT—Longtime County Clerk Jan Brockwell announced her retirement Monday evening during the County Legislative Body meeting.
Brockwell’s retirement will become effective Dec. 31. She has served the office for more than 25 years, being elected to serve as Clerk in 2014.
In her retirement letter to the CLB, Brockwell recommended that Chief Deputy Shalee McClure serve the remainder of her term.
The CLB followed Brockwell’s recommendation and unanimously approved McClure’s appointment to the position.
McClure is currently a CLB member serving the Fourth District. She will step down from her post as a commissioner to assume the position of County Clerk.
CLB members will have to elect someone to serve the remainder of Benson’s term at their January meeting.
McClure expressed extreme gratitude for the opportunity to serve as County Clerk.
“I am speechless, humbled and grateful for this opportunity and the support from the County Legislative Body to serve my county as County Clerk,” McClure said.
“I want to thank my Fourth District community for allowing me to represent them after the passing of my father, Coach Scott McClure. I will truly miss serving on the CLB and I look forward to serving my county in another capacity.
“I have been employed at the Clerk’s Office for 17 years and I am very passionate and involved in the daily duties of the office. I want to thank Janice Butler for taking a chance on me 17 years ago and Jan Brockwell for recommending me to finish her term. Thank you to everyone, especially my fiancé, Rusty Giles, my children, my family and friends for their continuous support.”
During Monday’s meeting commissioner Casey Gilliam requested that a Public Safety Committee meeting be held in January to discuss a recent issue with First Call EMS.
Gilliam said an emergency call was made in the Cosby area and it took First Call more than one hour to respond.
Commissioner Norman Smith told the body he is aware of the issues surrounding the call saying, “the Mayor and I have discussed the issues and have requested the call log and data sheet from the incident.”
Commissioner Forest Clevenger requested that a discussion about the Civil Service Board be added to the Public Safety meeting agenda.
Clevenger said the board needs new blood as many of the members have served extended terms.
Derrick Woods, Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, said the board has staggered terms of service with members appointed to one, two and three year terms.
Woods said some members have served longer due to reappointment.
County Attorney Melissa Gossman has been tasked with looking at the bylaws and service periods for the board to discuss them at the upcoming meeting.
Commissioners approved two items Monday evening. They chose to move forward with the CDBG Waterline Resolution that will help members of the community obtain access to county water.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the destination of the lines have not been determined, as it will depend on the number of people that can benefit from the access in any given area. The goal is to connect as many homes as possible to the new lines to make the process economical.
Commissioners also voted to allow Mayor Ottinger to take over the upkeep of the county courthouse and annex. Many of the commissioner expressed concerns with the appearance of the courthouse both inside and out.
Mayor Ottinger is currently collecting information on cleaning companies to assess prices and determine the needs of both buildings.
At the end of Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Clevenger made a motion to create two separate resolutions to honor Brockwell and Chief Deputy Woods, who is also retiring at the end of the month.
The motion passed unanimously as the commissioners hope to honor both individuals for their service to the county.
The CLB will meet again on January 19, 2021. That meeting will be held via Zoom due to a recent capacity restriction put in place by Gov. Bill Lee.
