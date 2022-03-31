4-H has an exciting contest and partnership this month they hope the public will play a part in. The in-school club lesson for February was about saving money. So this month 4-Her’s have been challenged with, and have been working hard to craft handmade piggy banks to enter in the annual Cocke County 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant.
The entries weren't restricted to just pigs, club members could create anything they wish and there are some very unique entries. They must have a way to get the money in and out without destroying it and had to meet size requirements. A total of 35 piggy banks from across the county are now on display at the Newport Federal Bank at 170 W Broadway Street from April 1-8.
Parrottsville, Centerview, Del Rio, Bridgeport, Smoky Mountain, Edgemont, and Cosby elementary schools are represented. Everyone is welcome to stop by the bank and vote on their favorite, most creative piggy bank entry. The bank will be awarding prizes to the top three winners.
You are more than welcome to stop by the bank and take pictures of the entries. They are on display past the secretaries desk in the lobby.
