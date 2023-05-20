Local officials meet with TDEC

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers and his staff are shown with Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, State Rep. Jeremy Faison and Cocke County Partnership Director Lucas Graham.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

NASHVILLE — Cocke County is receiving $6,584,513 in grant funds to help run a much-needed wastewater line to Cosby School. The school’s septic system is beyond repair, and a wastewater connection is a necessity.

Cosby Elementary School, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade, has about 400 students and Cosby High School has about 350 students, according to State of Tennessee data.

