Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers and his staff are shown with Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, State Rep. Jeremy Faison and Cocke County Partnership Director Lucas Graham.
NASHVILLE — Cocke County is receiving $6,584,513 in grant funds to help run a much-needed wastewater line to Cosby School. The school’s septic system is beyond repair, and a wastewater connection is a necessity.
Cosby Elementary School, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade, has about 400 students and Cosby High School has about 350 students, according to State of Tennessee data.
The funding comes from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), which recently announced 102 grants totaling $232,709,981 from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.
This contribution represents a significant portion of about $14.5 million raised for the project.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison, State Sen. Steve Southerland, Cocke County Partnership Director Lucas Graham and Cocke County County Mayor Rob Mathis have been working toward acquiring the funding. This improvement will be financed by state and federal dollars and comes at no cost to Cocke County taxpayers, Mathis said.
“Not only will this infrastructure improvement solve the serious situation with the existing septic system at Cosby School, but it will also help protect our groundwater, improve services for our citizens, and act as a driver for our county’s economic development for generations to come,” Mathis said.
Graham is grateful for everyone’s efforts in securing the funding. “I would like to thank everyone involved in helping secure the ARP funding, administered by TDEC, to expand the sewer to the Cosby community and improve existing infrastructure,” he said. “It is vitally important to the growth and sustainability of our county to have ample resources throughout all areas for residents, schools, and businesses.”
“It is essential that we have adequate and reliable infrastructure in place to support the needs of our growing community,” Faison said. “This funding will allow for sewer lines to be extended to Cosby School along with new pump stations and sewer infrastructure to be built.”
