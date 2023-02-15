A new law regarding third grade retention is affecting more than third graders. Parents with young children need to be aware of the recently enacted law and how it affects their children in the classroom and advancing through the school system.

Cocke County Schools Instructional Supervisor Dr. Amanda Waits explained that parents with younger students — from kindergarten through third grade — need to be made aware of the new law and what it entails.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.