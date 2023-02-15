A new law regarding third grade retention is affecting more than third graders. Parents with young children need to be aware of the recently enacted law and how it affects their children in the classroom and advancing through the school system.
Cocke County Schools Instructional Supervisor Dr. Amanda Waits explained that parents with younger students — from kindergarten through third grade — need to be made aware of the new law and what it entails.
She explained that meetings have been being held at the county elementary schools with the third grade parents, but a larger more detailed meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Cocke County High School. While the meeting flyers were distributed to encourage all parents of kindergarten through third grade students to attend the meeting, she said the general public is welcome.
“This is something that parents, grandparents and other family members need to be aware of so they can help their younger children prepare and succeed,” she explained.
The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act (TCA 49-6-3115) states that “beginning with the 2022-2023 school year a student in the third grade shall not be promoted to the next grade level unless the student is determined to be proficient in English language arts (ELA) based on the student’s achieving a performance level rating of “met expectations” or “exceeded expectations” on the ELA portion of the student’s most recent Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) test.”
Based on the language of the law, “if a third grade student does not take the TCAP or does not generate a score on the ELA portion of the TCAP and does not qualify for an exemption, the student shall be treated as if the student is not proficient in ELA.”
Waits explained that the county school system has not yet received guidance regarding students who have moved into the county from out of state.
Waits pointed out there are four performance levels. She explained that students who score at Level 3 or at Level 4 will advance to the next level because they are either on grade level or past grade level.
Students who score on Level 2 are “approaching grade level,” so their promotion is a school level decision. They can attend summer school and work to show adequate progress.
However, if a student scores on Level 1, they will not be promoted to fourth grade unless they attend summer school with a 90% attendance rate. After summer school, they will be required to have tutoring during fourth grade. If they do not show adequate growth during the fourth grade year, they will be retained in fourth grade.
Waits explained that this legislation was enacted by legislators, and the Tennessee Department of Education, the Tennessee Education Association and local educators were not involved.
“I do not believe there was any ill intent,” she said. “Its purpose was to ensure that those not on grade level get the help they need.”
She explained that the state will have to start allocating funding for summer school and tutoring. She also pointed out that the tutoring would need to be one tutor for every three students per the state model, which would cause a staffing problem.
Waits, who is the mother of a second grader, said that as a second grade parent she would want to be aware of the law and what it entails.
“Parents need to plan ahead and make sure their kids are reading,” she said.
Discussing the law, Waits said, “Third grade is too late. These are issues that should be resolved in kindergarten. By the time they get to third grade, they could be farther behind. It should be addressed early.”
According to the statistics, about 67% of third grade students in the state are not ready to advance to fourth grade based on the new law. Based on last year’s numbers, that would be about 75% of Cocke County’s third graders. With improved numbers this year, that figure would be about 71% of Cocke County’s third graders.
“I want to point out that a student could have passing grades on their report card and still not advance to fourth grade because of their ELA scores,” Waits said. “That is unless the proper action is taken.”
There are exceptions that are taken into consideration per the law. To learn more about the law, plan to attend the meeting on Thursday evening.
