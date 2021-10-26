Sometimes a simple thank you or bit of recognition can go a long way towards brightening a individual’s day.That was the case for the ACE Hardware team when they received a special thank you card from 8-year-old Americus Dandrea.
The card read, “Thank y’all for what you do for other people in this world today. You all are great people.” Americus, a student at Bridgeport Elementary, was given the thank you notes at school and proceeded to send them to various individuals and businesses in the community.
ACE Hardware decided to return the favor by planning a surprise event to say thank you to Americus and her family. Wayne Ball, ACE assistant manager, spearheaded the event with the support of many throughout the community.
“We’ve had a lot of sadness in our store the last couple of months, so receiving this note that said thank you for being nice to everyone really touched our hearts,” Ball said. “At first we thought it was a teacher that was instilling these good values in students and we were going to honor that individual. We researched it and found out it was her mother. That’s when we decided to honor the whole family. We wanted to touch their hearts because they touched ours.”
Ball shared the story with businesses around Newport and 14 of them donated items to honor Americus and her family. The donations included stuffed animals, gift cards, gift certificates, jewelry and a cash award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.