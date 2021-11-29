Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has selected an interim leader of the state Department of Correction after the commissioner said he would retire from his post.
The Republican governor announced Monday that Lisa Helton will take over as interim commissioner starting Wednesday and will fill the role until a permanent leader is picked. Helton is the assistant commissioner for department's community supervision division. Lee's office says Helton has more than 25 years of experience in the criminal justice field.
She replaces Tony Parker, who is starting a job on Jan. 1 as president of a Knoxville-based criminal justice reform organization named 4th Purpose Foundation. Parker previously announced he would retire from the state this fall after almost four decades with the department.
