Brainchild Creative and Logic Marketing, a custom fabrication company and digital marketing agency, officially announced ts expansion Thursday to Newport.
”This is the most exciting move that we have made,” Managing Partner of Brainchild Creative and owner of Logic Marketing Andrew Parrott said. “Lucas Graham and his team (at the Cocke County Partnership) went above and beyond in every way to make this happen. We didn’t even have Newport on our radar — and it turns out it is the perfect spot for us to expand and deliver in every way.”
The companies come into the Newport market with 18-20 employees and are expecting to expand their employee count to over 50 with this expansion.
Parrot said they closed on their new offices at 1190 Old Asheville Highway on January 1 and fully began operations at their new location on March 1. Previously they operated out of Sevierville and Knoxville, but now call Newport their headquarters.
”Newport has been absolutely the best thing that could happen for Brainchild, our current-future staff, and gives us the ability to grow at the pace that our clients need to fulfill production schedules,” said Brainchild Creative founder Steve Brauch.
The Cocke County Partnership was instrumental in bringing Brainchild Creative and Logic Marketing to Newport. The Partnership’s team provided guidance and support throughout the entire process, helping create a smooth transition for the companies and their employees.
”We are thrilled to welcome Brainchild Creative and Logic Marketing to Newport,” Graham said. “This expansion will bring more jobs to our community and help to boost our local economy. We look forward to working closely with them as they grow and thrive here in Newport.”
Brainchild Creative is a leading custom fabrication company. With a focus on delivering unique and creative solutions for national and global brands, it specializes in themed environments, fabrication, marketing displays, signs and more.
Logic Marketing is a highly experienced creative marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses enhance branding, customer acquisition and digital assets to increase visibility and grow their brands.
