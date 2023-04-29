Brainchild Creative

Owner of Brainchild Creative and Logic Marketing, Andrew Parrott (right), and Brainchild Creative Founder, Steve Brauch (left), with some of their creations.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Brainchild Creative and Logic Marketing, a custom fabrication company and digital marketing agency, officially announced ts expansion Thursday to Newport.

”This is the most exciting move that we have made,” Managing Partner of Brainchild Creative and owner of Logic Marketing Andrew Parrott said. “Lucas Graham and his team (at the Cocke County Partnership) went above and beyond in every way to make this happen. We didn’t even have Newport on our radar — and it turns out it is the perfect spot for us to expand and deliver in every way.”

