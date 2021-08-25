In their second meeting of August, which was called to flesh out the “Day in the Life” student plan for the 2021-22 school year for Newport Grammar School, the Newport City Board of Education took a strong stance in favor of furthering safety precautions within the school.
At the board’s earlier meeting on August 9, they decided to implement a mask mandate for anyone entering the building, including students, parents, and staff. As of August 9, there were approximately 200 active COVID cases in the county. Two weeks later, the county’s active case count has nearly tripled.
Principal Michael Short reported to the board that the school had welcomed five new staff and faculty members, as well as that several teachers had change grades or subjects from last year. Short continued by sharing that the school had rushed to appropriately respond to Governor Bill Lee’s executive order that allowed students to opt out of mask mandates.
According to Short, 32 students had opted out of the mandate, or approximately 5% of the student population. He shared that the opt-out option had not been announced on the school’s website and David Perryman stated that the announcement may lead to an increase in opt-outs.
