COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County School System is seeking to fill several vacant positions. These include both certified teachers for specific grade levels and subject areas, as well as tutors to provide small group instruction.

The School System will be hosting a virtual job fair on Monday afternoon, July 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to showcase these teaching and tutoring jobs. Anyone interested in learning more about these jobs can join the virtual fair through the following link:

