County Board of Education members gathered Tuesday evening to discuss several items. One of the main topics deliberated over was the impact COVID has had on the beginning of the school year.
The major issue for the board and administration is the number of students being excluded from class due to contact tracing. Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, said a total of 1,079 students have been placed in quarantine due to close contact with a potentially sick individual.
Of those 1,079 exclusions, only 27 have come back as positive for COVID-19. Moore said that amounts to a positive rate of 2.5%. Dr. Ken Johnson made a motion to minimize contact tracing in an effort to keep children in schools. The motion was given a second by board member Jimmy Stokely, which passed unanimously.
The board noted that if cases increase in the coming weeks, contact tracing could begin again fully.
