COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office received several safety grants, including a $6,000 educational grant that will provide equipment and safety education materials to Cocke County and Cosby High Schools.
The equipment was purchased with funds generated by the Teenage Driver Behavior grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. When students are not on the road, they will be able to engage in different driving scenarios from a classroom setting.
According to Cocke County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Derrick Woods, who also serves as Network Coordinator with THSO, both Drivers Education classes will receive marijuana simulator experience goggles, distracted driving experience goggles, impaired driving experience goggles and a DIES (Danger in Every Step) mat.
“It is important that we provide materials and knowledge to teenage drivers so they can better operate a vehicle on the roadway,” Chief Deputy Woods stated.
“The effectiveness we have on teenage drivers has a lasting effect that will change the way drivers operate a vehicle safely on the roadways.”
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office continues to make strides to make roadways in the community safer. With financial assistance from Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the Sheriff’s Office has been able to give the school system several pieces of new equipment in order to promote safe driving while inside the classroom.
During Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes’ tenure, the Sheriff’s Office has received driver safety and alcohol grants from THSO totaling nearly $536,000.
