NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office cleared the County Courthouse early Saturday morning after a bomb threat was made around 1:30 a.m.
Captain Terry Lawson of the Newport Police Department notified CCSO Lieutenant Ricky Holt after discovering the threat had been made via voicemail. At 8:30 a.m. a sweep of the courthouse was performed to ensure that no bombs or explosives devices had been placed in or around the structure. The necessary measures caused a slight delay in the flag retirement ceremony that took place that morning.
A K-9 unit from Jefferson County was utilized to perform the inspection of the courthouse. C.J. Ball, CCSO Chief Deputy, said the courthouse was evacuated within minutes once the office was made aware of the threat.
“We took proper measures to ensure the safety of all, so we locked down the courthouse, closed offices and evacuated the old jail and courthouse,” Ball said. “We notified Sheriff Jeff Coffee to provide an explosive device K-9 and within minutes of evacuation, the K-9 arrived.
“No explosives were located and inmates were moved back over to jail. We want to thank everyone for an easy transition during the incident. The flag ceremony was able to continue. The Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriffs Office and Jefferson County we’re all on scene to secure the building.”
An investigation is underway to identify the individual that called in the threat. Ball said the responsible party or parties could face prosecution for their actions.
