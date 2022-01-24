Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Monday completed their rapid passage of a new U.S. House map that splits booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville and its Black voters three ways, leaving it up to the governor to sign off on the new congressional lines.
The state House passed the plan after the Senate approved it late last week, making quick work of passing the once-a-decade new legislative and congressional districts. But the map is almost certain to also spur swift lawsuits by its opponents.
While the process has taken months, the proposed maps weren’t released to the public until Jan. 12, and Republican leaders who enjoy supermajorities in the House and Senate have put them on a fast-track ever since.
