FILE - The Tennessee House of Representatives meets, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers are planning to use their annual session to focus on addressing how the state funds public schools, redrawing legislative and congressional maps and finalizing a new spending plan for the upcoming year. The legislative session began Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 and it is expected to stretch for several months. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

 Mark Humphrey

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Monday completed their rapid passage of a new U.S. House map that splits booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville and its Black voters three ways, leaving it up to the governor to sign off on the new congressional lines.

The state House passed the plan after the Senate approved it late last week, making quick work of passing the once-a-decade new legislative and congressional districts. But the map is almost certain to also spur swift lawsuits by its opponents.

While the process has taken months, the proposed maps weren’t released to the public until Jan. 12, and Republican leaders who enjoy supermajorities in the House and Senate have put them on a fast-track ever since.

