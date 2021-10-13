Commissioners for the town of Parrottsville recently gathered for their quarterly meeting. They approved several measures including an increase in the town’s court fees.
Mayor Dewayne Daniel said he discussed the increase with town judge, Melissia Ball. Both agreed that an increase to court costs and driving school fees would be beneficial for the town.
The town hopes to use the excess funds created through the increase to better compensate police officers and purchase them new equipment.
Daniel said the town is currently working on purchasing body cams for officers. He said they are detrimental when used as part of court proceedings.
