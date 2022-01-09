Deputy Jacob Damron observed a white passenger car traveling east on I-40 near mile marker 439. The report states that the vehicle failed to stay inside its lane of travel crossing into the fast lane and white line onto the shoulder.
The vehicle turned off at the 440 exit and made a turn onto Wilton Springs. Damron conducted a traffic stop and made contact with four occupants who appeared to be very nervous, according to the report. After checking the occupants through central dispatch, Damron was notified that Lashannon Wilson had six active warrants for her arrest.
Damron asked the driver, Berlin Stinson, if there was anything illegal in the vehicle or weapons he should know about. Stinson stated “no” and gave consent to search the vehicle. All of the vehicle’s occupants were asked to step out of the car at that time. The report stated that Wilson was “shaking and nervous.” She was asked if there was anything illegal where she was sitting and Wilson stated "not that I know of.”
While searching vehicle, Damron located a large bag of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine under the seat cover where Wilson was sitting. He also found numerous small bags and a set of digital scales in her seat. Wilson was arrested and transported to the County Jail. The total weight of suspected methamphetamine entered into evidence was 1.06 Ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.