For the first time in three weeks, the Tennessee gas price average fell below $4.00 per gallon. Gas prices, on average, fell five cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.97 which is 30 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.28 more than one year ago.
"Gas prices across Tennessee are drifting lower thanks to declining crude oil prices. About 75% of gas stations across the state have prices below $4.00 per gallon," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The oil market is seeing stronger downward pressure from the planned release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to ease global supply concerns."
President Biden's decision to release one million barrels of oil per day for six months (180 million barrels) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) helped send the global oil price tumbling to near $100 bbl. The release is intended to stem rising energy prices. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.