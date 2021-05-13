NEWPORT—Tennova Newport Medical Center has been recognized as a four-star hospital for the second year in a row by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to an announcement from Scott Williams, CEO of Newport Medical Center.
The Tennova hospital is among 988 facilities nationwide—and the only hospital in the Lakeway area—to receive a four-star overall rating. Newport Medical was also amongst the 50% of hospitals that maintained their rating from the prior year. The CMS quality rating scale ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.
Newport Medical Center exceeded the national average in the quality measure for readmissions. Additionally, the hospital performs in line with the national average in all six remaining categories: patient experience, safety, effectiveness of care, timeliness, mortality, and efficient use of medical imaging.
“At Tennova HealthCare, we have been working diligently to maintain our safety and enhancement of care by creating weekly reports on specific areas of improvement, such as patient experience and safety indicators,” Williams said.
“From those reports, our hospitals are able to focus on opportunities to improve. The work that our medical professionals put in to maintain this four start rating is recognized and greatly appreciated.”
CMS developed the quality rating system to help consumers make decisions on where to receive care. Each year, CMS rates the nation’s Medicare-certified hospitals and publishes the star ratings on its “Hospital Compare” website (www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare). The website provides additional details on the rating system and quality measures.
For more information or to find a doctor, visit Tennova.com.
