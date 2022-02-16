Deputy Becky Shanor observed a vehicle cross the centerline multiple times on Highway 321 near Jim Town Road. Shanor was off duty and on her way home, but notified the shift supervisor, Lt. Jonathan Ochs, of the situation.
Parrottsville Patrolman Derek Wright also observed the vehicle cross the center line twice before a traffic stop was performed near Old Parrottsville Highway. Ochs arrived on scene and identified the driver as Connie Dennis. The report states that Dennis “smelled like an alcoholic beverage and had slurred speech” while talking with deputies.
Dennis was asked to exit the vehicle to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety test, which she reportedly performed poorly on. Dennis was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail for booking.
Dennis was read the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Consent Advisement to which she refused to consent. The report states that Dennis asked Ochs to see the advisement again, and she allegedly ripped up the form and stated that she wanted to speak to her lawyer.
