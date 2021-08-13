NEWPORT—At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the City of Newport Board received a clean letter in their audit report for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Frank McDaniel and Haley Slagle of Brown, Jake, and McDaniel in Knoxville presented their report of the audit, sharing no findings.
“This is several years in a row that you’ve been able to accomplish a clean report all the way through…We know the circumstances and we appreciate your efforts,” McDaniel said.
Before the meeting was called to order, the board heard a presentation from Community Development Director Gary Carver regarding draft recommendations for sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and other infrastructure in the downtown area.
Similar to the “Complete Streets” presentation from July’s meeting, this presentation addressed a few major problem areas for pedestrians and bikers, such as East Main Street.
Recommendations included replacing the diagonal on street parking behind the courthouse with parallel parking, installing crosswalks across the railroad tracks, and removal of Broadway’s on street parking to widen lanes and allow for shared roads for bikes.
Following the presentation, the board approved July’s minutes and moved on to hear a communication from City Administrator James Finchum.
Finchum shared that one city employee had tested positive for COVID-19, and a few more were in quarantine. He stated that the employee vaccination rate was still around 40%, “which is not very good out of 125-130 employees,” Finchum added.
Finchum went on to disclose an issue regarding actions taken by the Cocke County Rescue Squad with respect to the city’s participation in Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.
“I told them, ‘If this costs the City of Newport money, then my recommendation is going to be that that money come out of your pocket, not mine,’ because we give them $12,000 a year of free money,” Finchum told the board.
Finchum went on to discuss the City’s per-diem travel reimbursement for meals. According to Finchum, the money has not been increased in 10-12 years. He told the board that, with their approval, he would research and possibly bring a recommendation to increase the designated per-diem amount.
The audit report followed Finchum’s communication. After the audit report, Gary Carver spoke to the board concerning the first reading of an amendment to the municipal code that would add a chapter to restrict yard and garage sales to weekends and to disallow sales on consecutive weekends.
Carver explained that he had no intent to recommend any sort of patrol to look for consecutive yard sales, but rather that the amendment would be a tool to prevent perpetual yard sales and to give the city a way to help people affected by sales in their areas.
“I don’t know how much traffic we’ll get on this, but… you have a lot of people who are upset when something like that happens, and now we’ll have something we can do about it,” Carver said.
The board approved the first reading by a roll call vote.
The board also approved a plan of service to annex a property into the city, a contract amendment for the city storm drain project, and application for the Public Entity Partner Safety Grant.
Following those items, the Cocke County Partnership spoke to the board to request a special events permit for a concert on September 18, which was approved.
The next item was the consideration of sale of property on 119 North Woodlawn Avenue. The city had received unofficial offers from two interested parties, and the board approved Gary Carver to move forward in entertaining official bids from the parties.
Finally the board approved renewal of the city’s annual paving contract and salt bid.
