WHITE PINE — Three aldermen for the Town of White Pine and two city commissioners for Baneberry will be elected on November 8.
The Town of White Pine is governed by a mayor and five aldermen. Fred Taylor serves as mayor. Current aldermen are Jarrad Stump, Ann Strom, Tyler Marshall, Ronnie Dukes, and Carolyn Voiles.
Baneberry has a mayor, vice-mayor, and a commissioner. Donna Hernandez is mayor of Baneberry. Tom Carter is currently vice-mayor and Gary Zander is commissioner.
In White Pine, Carolyn Voiles and Ronnie Dukes are not seeking re-election. Tyler Marshall is seeking re-election to his seat. Three additional candidates on the ballot are Robin Ward Parker, Whitney Woods, and Josh Sinard.
White Pine voters will elect three of the four candidates for aldermen.
In Baneberry, votes will be cast for two commissioners. Those candidates are Tom Carter and Gary Zander. Both candidates are running unopposed.
Early voting for the November 8 election in Jefferson County will take place October 19 through November 3. Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 22, and Saturday, October 29.
There are three locations for early voting in Jefferson County. Early voting can be done at the Jefferson County Election Commission at 931 Industrial Road in Dandridge, at New Market City Hall at 1024 Volunteer Street in New Market, and at White Pine EMS at 1104 Champion Lane in White Pine.
For more information, call the Jefferson County Election Commission at (865) 397-3440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.