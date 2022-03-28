NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce will have a Customer Service Class to get ready for the upcoming tourist season. The class for businesses is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Tanner Building.
"We all know we need to be a good customer service representative for our business all year, but it can be overwhelming during the busy summer and fall seasons," said Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce Director.
"Join us for lunch and discuss topics on customer-focused business practices, effective communication, improving customer satisfaction and more."
There is a small registration fee, which covers the cost of lunch. The class is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non members.
Call the Chamber office to register and help put Service back in Customer Service. Call Lynn or Nicole at 423-623-7201 and they will get you signed up today.
The Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization. Its purpose is to enhance the county’s economic climate and quality of life for its citizens.
